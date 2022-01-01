NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Visitors to Newport’s ornate gilded-age mansions will need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before being admitted starting Monday.

Visitors who purchase tickets or memberships onsite will be asked to provide proof of vaccination at time of purchase, The Preservation Society of Newport County said in a statement this week. People who already have tickets, and members, must provide proof of vaccination at the entrance.

The rule applies to people age 5 and older.

Starting Jan. 15, the Preservation Society will also require visitors to the mansions to provide proof of a COVID-19 booster shot for all those eligible to receive it.

The same requirements — which also include face coverings indoors — will also apply to employees, including volunteers and interns.

“We continue to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID, and we intend to be flexible and responsive to evolving conditions,” CEO Trudy Coxe said in a statement. “Our goal, first and foremost, is to help protect the health of our visitors and our staff.”

The nonprofit Preservation Society oversees 11 historic properties in the city, including The Breakers, The Elms and Rosecliff.

