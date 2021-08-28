NEWPORT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Newport, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Samara Mace was last seen in the area of Meadow Park after field hockey practice at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, according to Newport police.

She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen possibly wearing field hockey gear. Mace is known to wear earrings and rings.

Mace was last seen driving a white 2008 Pontiac G6 with a New Hampshire license plate.

Anyone with information on Mace’s whereabouts is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-358-3333 or the New Hampshire State Police Missing Persons Unit at 603-271-263.

