NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Newport’s July Fourth fireworks show is returning this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, city officials said.

The tradition is scheduled to take place on July 4 at 9 p.m. with a rain date of July 5, Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano announced Thursday, according to The Newport Daily News.

The event will be designed with all relevant COVID-19 safety protocols in mind.

The city is also launching a fundraising campaign that will allow businesses and individuals to help pay for the display.

The event is costly, not just because of the fireworks display itself, but also because of related public safety and traffic costs, the mayor said.

More information can be found on the City’s website at http://www.CityofNewport.com/Fireworks.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)