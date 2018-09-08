Newport, RI police searching for man who approached teen, demanded she get in his car

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - Newport police are warning the public as they search for a man who allegedly pulled up to a teenage girl as she was walking down the street Friday night and demanded that she get into his car, officials said.

Officers responding to an 8:15 p.m. report of 14-year-old girl who said she was approached by a man she didn’t know while walking on Mount Vernon Street spoke with the teen, who said she just kept walking as the man demanded he get in his car, according to Newport Police Chief Seth DiSanto.

The man was described as being an older white man with white hair that was cut short. His face was clean-shaven and he had a deep voice, she said. The girl said he was driving an older-model dark green Subaru Outback with a Vermont license plate.

She also said that as the man drove off, she noticed the car’s muffler was loud and rattling and that part of the undercarriage was loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport police at 802-334-6733.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)