NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - As Tropical Storm Henri blew through Newport, Rhode Island, residents and visitors came out to the cliffs to get a good view.

The wind churned up surf and officials shut roads near the beach due to flood concerns, but residents like Paula and Phil Morris headed out to the Cliff Walk like they do whenever a storm blows in.

“This is what we do every storm, it’s awesome,” Phil Morris said.

Cindy Brown, who was visiting the area and staying at The Chanler Hotel, said she wasn’t expecting this wild weather but was enjoying it anyway.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, so I’m out here hoping nothing falls on me, but this is quite a view,” Brown said. “Mother Nature is awesome.”

