Newport, VT police searching for armed robbery suspect

NEWPORT, V.T. (WHDH)- Police are searching for a man accused of armed robbery in Newport on Thursday.

Officers were called to a residence on Eastern Avenue around 4 a.m. after the homeowner reported that he was robbed at gunpoint, according to a release issued by police.

The victim reported that 31-year-old Lucas Putvain and another suspect, both known to him, approached him in his driveway, ordered him into their vehicle and sped off, holding him at gunpoint.

Putvain allegedly drove the vehicle south onto Coventry St. and then onto Pleasant St. before he turned on the victim, demanded money and then pushed the victim out of the car.

According to police, Putvain took off in the direction of Coventry, Vermont.

He is facing charges of assault and robbery, unlawful restraint and armed with a deadly weapon while committing a crime.

Putvain should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Newport Police at 802-334-6733.

