NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - Crews have been brought in to inspect the damage after a 20-foot section of the Cliff Walk collapsed in Newport on Thursday.

People were told to avoid the popular tourist spot after a section of the walkway that sits between Webster Street and Narragansett Avenue slid into the ocean earlier in the afternoon.

No people were in the area at the time and no injuries were reported.

Newport city officials have deemed the area a “dangerous hazard” at this time. There is no word on when the area will reopen or on what may have caused the collapse in the first place.

