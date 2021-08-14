NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Newport’s recently approved ban on all houseboats in Newport Harbor has been amended to allow the three such vessels currently on the water to remain there.

The City Council this week unanimously passed an amendment to the ordinance, The Newport Daily News reported Friday.

“I feel better about it now,” said Councilwoman Lynn Underwood Ceglie, who proposed the amendment.

“I think everybody realized what the council had done was unfair,” Ceglie said. “We wanted to get something on the books quickly in order to limit the number of houseboats and to control short-term rentals on the water, but exceptions had to be made for the people already there.”

Danielle Bolender has two houseboats on the harbor — one that has been there since 2006 — and uses both of them for short-term seasonal rentals. She had originally pleaded with councilors to exempt her business.

The third houseboat docked at a private marina is also used for seasonal short-term rentals.

The city has total jurisdiction over the more than 900 moorings in the harbor. About two-thirds of them are for private boat owners and 300 of them are leased to commercial businesses.

