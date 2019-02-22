News of charges against Pats owner Bob Kraft jars neighbors in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of Patriots owner Robert Kraft were shocked Friday to learn that the billionaire is facing misdemeanor charges in Florida, where police say he was twice videotaped while visiting a Florida massage parlor that was the focus of a human trafficking investigation.

Kraft’s Brookline house was dark and quiet Friday night, hours after news of the Pats owner’s alleged crime first made headlines.

One of Kraft’s neighbors said the charges he is facing do not fit the man she knows.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “The man can have anything he wants. Why would he do this and degrade himself and degrade another human being.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)