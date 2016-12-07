Chelsi McDonald joined 7News as a Sports Reporter in October 2016. She’s thrilled to be in Boston, one of the best sports cities in the nation. Chelsi is excited to trade gumbo for clam chowder!

Before working at 7News, she was a Sports Reporter/Anchor in New Orleans, Louisiana. She covered the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans, LSU and Tulane. She also reported on the NFL Draft, the Senior Bowl, and LSU’s introduction of a new football coach.

Prior to New Orleans, Chelsi worked in Savannah, Georgia. She started her tv career in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as a Sports Reporter/Anchor. She was also a sideline reporter for college and high school football games.

A proud Florida State University Seminole, Chelsi is an Honor graduate of FSU’s Mass Media/Communications school. During college she worked as a Sports Reporter for SunSports and WFSU. Chelsi was also a member of the FSU Cheerleading squad for four years and served as a co-captain for one season.

Chelsi is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Follow Chelsi on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can also email her story ideas at cmcdonald@whdh.com. If you spot her at any games or sporting events, feel free to say hello!

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)