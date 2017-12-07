Kaitlin McCulley joined 7NEWS in October, 2017 as a reporter.

She came to Boston from KTRK in Houston where she secured the first jailhouse interview with a high-profile murder-for-hire suspect, investigated the death of Sandra Bland, and traced a serial killer’s path from Oklahoma to the Texas coast. Kaitlin also traveled to Orlando to cover the 2016 Pulse Nightclub attack.

Kaitlin was recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists for investigative reporting and was named “Best Reporter” in Alabama by the Associated Press for her work in Birmingham. She and her colleagues won an Edward R. Murrow award for breaking news coverage.

Kaitlin graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, where she studied English and Journalism.

She is a native of Pensacola, Florida and is very excited to make Boston her home now.

Please email her at kmcculley@whdh.com with story ideas.

Follow Kaitlin on Twitter: @KaitlinMcCulley

