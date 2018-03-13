PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Journal is challenging Rhode Island’s refusal to release its pitch for Amazon’s new headquarters even though the state didn’t make the cut for potential sites.

The newspaper reports it filed a complaint with Rhode Island’s attorney general, arguing the decision violates state law allowing access to public records.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has said the state wouldn’t release its pitch for the $5 billion new campus for competitive reasons.

Other states, including neighboring Massachusetts, made their bids public.

The Journal filed a public records request Jan. 25, after Rhode Island wasn’t selected. That request and an appeal were denied.

The quasi-state Commerce Corporation says it’s still negotiating with Amazon over other potential investments.

The newspaper says the public has a right to know what Amazon was offered.

