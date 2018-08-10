Bill Murray arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring George Clooney at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Martha’s Vineyard newspaper photographer claims that actor Bill Murray harassed him at an Oak Bluffs restaurant Wednesday night.

Peter Simon, a photographer for the MV Times, told responding officers that he was taking pictures of people at Lola’s before 10:30 p.m. for the newspaper when Murray, who he reportedly did not recognize, accosted him.

Murray, allegedly angry at Simon for taking pictures, grabbed the photographer and poured a drink on his shirt, police said.

Simon told officers that he was not injured but didn’t think what Murray did was right and wanted an apology.

Officers spoke with Murray who was visibly upset, according to police. He told officers that Simon was taking pictures of him and harassing him while he minded his own business.

The restaurant owner, Katherine Domitrovich, told officers that Simon approached her and claimed he was on assignment for MV Times taking pictures when Murray grabbed him and poured a drink on him.

Domitrovich added that Simon had no business photographing anyone in the restaurant and was generally annoying, police said.

She reportedly believed that Simon found out that Murray was at Lola’s and specially came down to take his picture.

Domitrovich said she would go down to the police department to file a no trespass order against Simon.

Simon was advised that he was no longer welcomed at Lola’s and would be subject to trespassing charges if he came back to the property.

