NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A church community in Newton is in mourning and planning a vigil after three elderly residents were found dead in what appeared to be a triple-homicide over the weekend.

Law officials have not yet identified the victims, who were discovered Sunday morning at a home on Broadway Street, but on Monday, an email circulated by the victims’ parish identified the three as Jill and Bruno D’Amore and Lucia Arpino, mother of Jill D’Amore.

The victims were discovered by a neighbor on the morning of June 25, after they did not appear for mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians in Newton. Authorities have said a preliminary investigation suggests there were signs of forced entry into the home.

Leading up to Sunday, The D’Amore’s were set to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary and renew their vows that day, according to Father Dan Riley.

“The husband was so excited about planning, doing the vows – he was like a kid on Christmas morning setting that up,” the pastor said. “We were really, really looking forward to that and when they didn’t show up at the 10 o’clock mass, that’s what set things in process.”

No arrests have been made yet as investigators from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, state police detectives and Newton police continue to investigate leads, including an attempted break-in at Brookside Avenue, reported about a half-mile away from the death investigation. As of early Monday afternoon, it was unclear if the two incidents are connected.

In the meantime, family and friends of the victims continue to mourn their loss, with a church vigil planned for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday that will be open to the public.

“Three of the most wonderful people – salt of the earth, lovely,” Riley said. “One of them does the flowers in our church. They’re there at church every week. The most wonderful Italian-Americans you can imagine. [Their] home is always open, hospitality, kindness, faith-centered – beautiful tomato garden out back. [They] would give you the shirt off their back.”

“Talk about bad things happening to good people – it’s awful,” the pastor added.

In an email written by family members and shared by the Sacred Heart & Our Lady’s Collaborative, loved ones described Jill as having “taken on the ministry of beautifying our church’s environment.”

“Without a single day of liturgical training she simply followed her heart, caring for the flowers and decorating for the liturgical seasons,” the letter stated. “She spent endless hours in the care of our church.”

The email described Bruno as being known for his “big voice and exuberant personality,” and how “as ‘head chef’, he proudly flipped the burgers at the parish picnic.”

Meanwhile, Lucia Arpino was said to have never missed a 10 a.m. Mass until the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For over 60 years she and her husband Alberto sat in the ‘North End’ section of our church,” family members said, adding that she would be missed at the upcoming Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festa weekend.

“Many in our faith community are grieving this great loss,” the email concluded. “We ask for your prayers for them, most especially for their three children and their five grandchildren.”

As their investigation continues, authorities have asked residents of the Nonantum and Newtonville areas to check any video from their home and notify police of anything unusual.

Newton police have also said they will have additional patrols working throughout Monday as the search for a suspect continues.

