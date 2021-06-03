NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton City Council approved restrictive zoning regulations for gun shops.

The regulations say firearm businesses would have to be located a certain distance away from homes and schools, and they would need to get a special permit from the city council.

This vote will likely prevent a proposed gun shop on Washington Street from opening.

Hundreds in Newton signed a petition in April to stop it from opening its doors.

