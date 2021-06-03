NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton City Council approved restrictive zoning regulations for gun shops.

The regulations say firearm businesses would have to be located a certain distance away from homes and schools, and they would need to get a special permit from the city council.

This vote will likely prevent a proposed gun shop on Washington Street from opening.

Hundreds in Newton signed a petition in April to stop it from opening its doors.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox