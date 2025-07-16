NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - After city crews removed the green, white, and red center lines along Adams Street in Newton, the community is ready to celebrate the annual Italian-American Festival starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Last month, crews worked to wipe away a sign of community pride that was the green, white, and red lines that appeared on some Newton Streets.

The colors were meant to recognize the deep Italian roots in Nonatum, one of Newton’s 13 villages.

Mayor RutheAnne Fuller said the city was just following state law and noted Adams Street is a main road. Regulations require yellow dividing lines.

The green, white, and red center lines are back, and community members are sharing their thoughts.

“The festival organizers, they’re making this a celebration, they’re moving forward, but for the people in the neighborhood, they want answers and they want their street back,” said Fran Yerardi, who lives in the neighborhood.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)