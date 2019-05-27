Newton firefighters rescue baby turkeys from storm drain

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Newton found themselves in an unusual situation on Memorial Day after some baby turkeys tumbled into a storm drain.

Crews responding to Braeburn Road learned the tiny chicks were in need of immediate assistance, according to Newton Fire Rescue 1.

Photos shared on Twitter showed one firefighter who climbed into the drain to rescue them.

The turkeys were eventually carried to safety. They were not hurt.

“They are now waddling away. It’s a GOOD day,” firefighters said in a tweet.

Members of Engine 2 and Rescue 1 Just made some Rescues of Baby Turkeys from a storm drain on Braeburn Rd… They anre now waddling away…. " It's a GOOD day " pic.twitter.com/ljNUfHxrQI — Newton Rescue 1 (@Newtonrescue1) May 27, 2019

