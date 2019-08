NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A cat and a litter of kittens were rescued after they became trapped in the crawlspace over a Newton home.

Officers responded to the house Friday after the owner became concerned her cat was stuck in the walls with 2-day-old kittens, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Rescuers were able to carefully cut a hole in the ceiling and open it up before pulling the mother and babies to safety.