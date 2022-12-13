NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10 year old from Newton was surprised with a trip to Hawaii after completing treatment for a brain tumor.

On Monday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield surprised Anatole Pham Nguyen with the dream trip and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party to celebrate.

Anatole thought she was delivering a thank you poster to Subaru of Wakefield for their work with Make-A-Wish. Little did she know the two teamed up to pull off the surprise.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” said Sal Barbagallo, the dealership’s general manager. “I said, ‘We have to do something extra special.'”

Anatole’s family and friends were joined by Santa Clause to celebrate her wish coming true.

“We are very excited, everybody was very excited,” said Anatole’s mother Cecile Pham. “They were jumping off the walls.”

Anatole’s wish is inspired by her love of beaches, sea creatures, and conservation. Her mom said Anatole hopes to become a marine biologist when she grows up.

