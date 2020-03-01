Newton high school students, staff ordered to stay at home after returning from Italy trip

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton high school students and staff who returned Saturday from a trip to Italy are being ordered to stay home from school until further notice, school officials announced Sunday.

Students and staff from Newton North High School returned from the trip on Feb. 29 and are being told to stay home “out of an abundance of caution” and after talking to state health officials, Newton School Superintendent David Fleishman wrote to parents.

The students and staff can return once officials have been “advised that it is appropriate,” Fleishman said.

Earlier on Sunday, Rhode Island officials said teenager and an adult at a Catholic school in Pawtucket had presumptive positive cases of coronavirus after returning from a trip to Italy earlier in February. The adult is being treated in a hospital and the teenager and another woman who is still being tested are at home, and the school is closed for the week for sanitizing.

