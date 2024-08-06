WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton man was arrested in connection with a string of break-ins over the weekend.

Jonathan Quintanilla was arrested by the Watertown Police Department with the help of the Newton Police Department.

Quintanilla was allegedly involved in multiple break-in attempts on homes and cars in Watertown’s West End, according to a statement from the Watertown Police Department when he was still at large.

Police released home security footage of a man appearing to cover a doorbell camera with his shirt while looking around a porch, which police believe to be Quintanilla.

No victims reported injuries or any encounters with the suspect during the break-in attempts, police said.

If anyone has additional information regarding this issue, they are asked to contact Detective Jenn Connors at 617-972-1310.

