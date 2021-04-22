Newton man arrested in connection with string of burglaries

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a string of break-ins, according to police.

Peter Karl Ciesluk, 36, was taken into custody at his home on Colella Road Thursday as the result of a series of ongoing investigations surrounding a number of burglaries and motor vehicle breaks that have occurred in the community over the last few months, according to a release issued by the police department.

Ciesluk will be arraigned in Newton District Court on receiving stolen property, breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime, four counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle or boat in the nighttime and two counts of receiving stolen property

Ciesluk has been previously arrested in connection with a vehicle break-in that occurred on Countryside Road.

Police said they are still investigating a rash of burglaries that were reported this past March and April.

