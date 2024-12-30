BOSTON (WHDH) - A Newton man who was shot after confronting a pro-Israel protest was arraigned this morning on assault charges.

In court, with a mask over his face, 32-year-old Caleb Gannon appeared before a judge on assault and battery charges months after he was caught on cellphone video in a confrontation at a pro-Israel rally in Newton.

“The defendant verbally antagonized a group people exercising their right to peacefully demonstrate, then escalated his verbal attacks by charging across the street and physically attacking the victim, […] knowing the victim was armed with a firearm,” prosecutor Christopher Tarrant said in court.

The violent exchange escalated when a gunshot was fired, hitting Gannon in the stomach. Gannon’s defense attorney Stephen Colella said the man who shot his client, Scott Hayes, is the only dangerous person in this case.

“Someone allegedly attending a peaceful rally saw fit to bring a semi automatic weapon an 20 rounds of ammunition,” Colella said. “A person who has attended similar rallies in the past, similarly armed.”

Hayes was licensed to carry a gun; he has also been charged in this incident and claims he acted in self defense.

A dozen people showed up at court to support Gannon wearing stickers with the words “No guns in Newton, no bombs in Palestine”.

“He was by himself at this particular altercation,” said Jill Tharney, a Gannon supporter. “We want him to know yes he made a mistake and we are here supporting the fact that what was done to him was extremely disproportionate.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)