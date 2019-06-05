Newton man wins $15 million prize on Mass. lotto scratch ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Newton man is the big winner of a $15 million Massachusetts State Lottery prize.

The winner, identified only as Bascom, chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $9.75 million, less taxes.

He bought the winning ticket at the Richdale Food Shops on North Main Street in Randolph.

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

One more $15 million prize and 27 $1 million prizes remain in the $30 scratch ticket game.

