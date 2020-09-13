Newton mayor, leaders asking BC to test more students to prevent spike in virus cases

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders in Newton and across the state are asking Boston College to increase testing for its student population to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases.

Last week, 67 students at the school tested positive for coronavirus. This caused the city’s mayor Ruthanne Fuller to request more contract tracing for those who test positive.

“Boston College must act now to ensure that their operations do not threaten our ability to begin to reopen Newton School, in-person, to get our residents back to work, and our restaurants, retailers and other businesses back on their feet,”Fuller said in a statement.

