Newton mayor tells Boston College officials to crack down on coronavirus spread

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) -

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller is calling on Boston College officials to stop students from gathering after an increase in coronavirus cases last week.

While Fuller said overall cases in Newton are decreasing, Boston College reported 81 total cases last week, with 73 of those in undergraduate students.

“We are continuing to urge Boston College officials that their students strictly adhere to public health guidelines and to urge the state to strengthen the oversight,” Fuller said in a statement.

