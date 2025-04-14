NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An immigration lawyer who was born in Newton says she’s been ordered by the Federal Government to leave the United States.

Nicole Micheroni says she received an email from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday.

The U.S. born lawyer says the email instructed her to depart immediately, or be subject to potential law enforcement actions.

The email tells recipients they have seven days to leave the country.

The email writes in part, “It is time for you to leave the United States… DHS is now exercising its discretion to terminate your parole… Do not attempt to remain in the United States, the Federal Government will find you.”

Micheroni says she still doesn’t know why the email was sent to her.

“I am a U.S. citizen, I didn’t enter the United States with parole, so obviously there’s been some kind of mistake, but it’s still concerning,” said Micheroni. “I have not been able to talk to anybody from DHS, and the email came from a no-reply email, so it’s not something you can write back to. It’s not a monitored inbox. I do not expect a response from DHS. Other people have been able to confirm that it was a legitimate email, sent to some people in error, but they did not specify who.”

Micheroni says the email is similar to one sent to immigrants who used the “CBP One” app developed during the Biden administration.

The program assisted non-citizens from certain countries in applying for asylum in the U.S.

7NEWS reached out to the Department of Homeland Security but has yet to hear back.

