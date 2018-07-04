BOSTON (WHDH) - Performers are getting pumped up for the Fourth of July Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

The Pops concert is getting some star support with roots in the Bay State.

Pop singer Rachel Platten, who is from Newton, is one of the artists headlining the show this year.

Best known for her “Fight Song” single, Patten is making her excitement known.

She posted to Snapchat of herself saying she can’t wait to perform alongside the Boston Pops.

The Indigo Girls will also be on stage.

They posted a clip to their Instagram story while they were on their way to the rehearsal Tuesday.

The Grammy-award winning folk music duo has been performing with symphonies for the past few years.

They say playing in Boston for the Fourth of July will be unforgettable.

“It’s Boston. It’s the Boston Pops,” they excitedly said. “It’s history, it’s happened for so long and all our friends and family want to be here and it’s just an exciting event.”

