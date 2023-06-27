NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As family members and others gathered at Newton District Court for the arraignment of a suspect in the deaths of three beloved elderly residents on Tuesday, caution tape remained in place around the Broadway Street home where they were found.

Gilda “Jill” D’Amore and her husband Bruno D’Amore were scheduled to renew their wedding vows on Sunday as part of celebrations for their 50th wedding anniversary. A found the D’Amores in their home with Lucia Arpino, Gilda’s mother, after the couple did not arrive at their church as planned.

Neighbors shared their thoughts, describing feelings of shock after recent events and subsequent warnings from authorities to “remain vigilant” before police ultimately arrested Ferguson.

“We’re all relieved that somebody is in custody but we just want to make sure that justice is done,” one neighbor told 7NEWS. “The police have done an unbelievable job taking their time and getting everything handled.”

“I was surprised they got him so quick,” another neighbor said.

The suspect was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday.

