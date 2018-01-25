Newton, NH Police and Fire rescue cat stuck, frozen on icy pond

NEWTON, NH (WHDH) — Newton, New Hampshire Police and Fire rescued a cat that was stuck and frozen on an icy pond.

Officials said someone saw the cat stuck to the surface of the pond, located at the corner of Jacobs Way and Heath Street, and called Newton, NH Fire.

Newton Fire and Police brought warm water to melt the ice around the cat’s stomach, paws and tail.

Locals said they have seen the cat wandering the area before and believe it is feral.

Officials were concerned about the cat being in pain after the rescue, and took him to the NH SPCA in Statham.

The cat is a non-neutered male and and his fur was matted.

