Newton, NH police searching for missing ALS patient

NEWTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Newton, New Hampshire police are searching for a 69-year-old ALS patient who was last seen on Monday morning.

Ricky Bickerstaff, 69, of Newton, is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen in Newton on Monday morning and is believed to be driving a black 2017 Dodge Caravan SXT with a New Hampshire disabled veterans plate 3672. The vehicle is equipped with tinted rear windows and a wheelchair ramp on the passenger side.

Bickerstaff is believed to have been wearing a faded silver New England Patriots jacket and is confined to a red scooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call Newton Police Chief Jewett at 603-382-5586.

