Newton, NH police wrangle peacock that has been ‘terrorizing’ residents

NEWTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Newton, New Hampshire police say they have captured the peacock that has been “terrorizing” residents of Route 108 for the past few days.

In a post on Facebook, police shared a photo of the bird in a holding area and urged anyone who knows where he belongs to call police at 603-382-5586.

“Based on the area he was caught, and that his flight wings are clipped he is believed to be from the Newton, Plaistow, Merrimac or Haverhill area,” the post read. “Thank you to the Plaistow Police Department ACO who assisted our ACO and duty officer in his capture.”

