NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton North High School senior has been identified as the victim in a fatal Needham rollover crash, according to Needham Police.

They tweeted that, at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, Needham Police and Fire responded to a two-car rollover crash near Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were transported to Beth Israel Needham. One driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital, 18-year-old Dylan Newman. There were no passengers in either car.

The crash is still under investigation, but no charges are currently pending.

“As we all deal with the loss of a classmate, it is important to know that death affects each of us in different ways,” the school’s principal Henry Turner said in an email to families. “We should expect and accept a variety of emotions and behaviors in ourselves and others, ranging from immediate and acute reactions to little or no response. Sometimes hearing of a death will remind us of previous losses in our lives, which can also impact how we react.”

The principal advised students to reach out to their school counselor or another trusted adult. The school will also be collecting notes from students to share with Newman’s family.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)