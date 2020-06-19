Newton North seniors rally community for Juneteenth march

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Seniors in Newton have just graduated from high school and now they are leading the charge for change in their city.

On June 19 or Juneteenth — the day marking the end of slavery in the United States — a group of Newton North High School grads asked their community to join them in recognizing the importance of the history of this day.

“We know as inheritors of the world its mite for us to step up and time for us to take over,” Nathan Warner-Dorval said.

But they wanted to ensure the community celebrated the day but that the festivities remained solemn so, they led the community on a three-mile march with a message.

“We wanted people to come and join us for this celebration but also to march in the importance of justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others we lost just this year,” Leyla Davis said.

Among those who joined in were teachers, neighbors. People of every skin color.

“I think in our society we uphold a lot of racist structures. It’s our job as a community to use our voices to break them down,” one protestor told 7NEWS.

When the march was over, the crowd of hundreds sat in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, some on bended knee, in the hopes that this act would help create a more equal environment.

“We’re here in the name of justice but we’re also here in the name of love,” Daniella Divo said.

The students worked with City Hall, police and social justice groups to organize the peaceful event.

