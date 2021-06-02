NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton City Council on Wednesday is expected to vote on zoning regulations for gun shops.

The regulations call for firearm businesses to be located in areas that are distanced from residential homes and they are required to obtain a special permit from the city.

Hundreds of people in Newton signed a petition in April to prevent a proposed gun shop from opening on Washington Street.

A decision has not yet been made on that application.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)