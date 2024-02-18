NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton parents are demanding compensation for the money they say they had to spend while the teachers were on strike for more than two weeks.

In a new filing in Middlesex County, Newton parent are joining the state and school committee in a class action lawsuit against the Newton Teachers Association, which held an illegal strike for two weeks earlier this month.

“We need to claim some damages for everything that was done,” said Lital Asher-Doten, who is among the parents joining the suit. She’s suing on behalf of her three children.

“We’re there for getting justice and being heard and we also care about this not happening again, we believe that there’ a reason strikes this are illegal in Massachusetts,” she said.

In response to the filing the NTA said, in part, “This latest attempt to try and break the NTA through a legal maneuver is unfortunately part of a national conservative agenda to attack unions and public education.”

