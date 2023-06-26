NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A church community in Newton is in mourning and planning a vigil after three elderly family members were found dead in what appeared to be a triple-homicide over the weekend.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims, who were discovered Sunday morning at a home on Broadway Street. Police said a preliminary investigation suggested there were signs of forced entry into the home.

Two of the victims were about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary and, according to their parish, were going to renew their vows that Sunday.

Father Dan Riley, the pastor for Our Lady Help of Christians, told 7NEWS that one of the victims, the husband, was so excited while planning the event, it made their absence on Sunday all the more worrisome, which led to the discovery of their murders.

“Three of the most wonderful people – salt of the earth, lovely,” Riley said. “One of them does the flowers in our church. They’re there at church every week. The most wonderful Italian-Americans you can imagine. [Their] home is always open, hospitality, kindness, faith-centered – beautiful tomato garden out back. [They] would give you the shirt off their back.”

“Talk about bad things happening to good people – it’s awful,” the pastor added.

Investigators from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, state police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Newton police said they are following leads, including investigating another attempted break-in at Brookside Avenue, reported about a half-mile away from the death investigation.

Authorities have also been asking residents of the Nonantum and Newtonville areas to check any video from their home and notify police of anything unusual.

Newton police say they will have additional patrols working throughout Monday as the search for a suspect continues.

