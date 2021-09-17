NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Newton are asking the public for help naming the department’s new community resource dog.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and Newton Police Chief John Carmichael introduced the six-week old golden retriever on Friday.

The puppy, and his handler, Officer Justin Lau, will be tasked with implementing innovative community engagement efforts by providing comfort and resources to individuals who have experienced unfortunate or traumatic events.

For now, the puppy will go by “Green,” which is based on the color of his collar, according to police.

Green is slated to undergo 18 months of training.

Anyone who has a name suggestion is encouraged to send an email to puppy@newtonma.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)