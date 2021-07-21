NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Newton are investigating two “bias incidents” targeted at Asians, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Over the course of the last 24 hours, a jogger was seen throwing a “Stop Asian Hate” yard sign into the street and a mural in Newton Centre Green that depicted the artist’s Asian grandmother was defaced with paint, according to Fuller’s post on Facebook.

“I am disheartened by not just these incidents but also the spate of house breaks and the increase in the verbal harassment and physical acts of bias-related incidents against Asians across the country in the last year and a half,” Fuller wrote.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact police at 617-796-2100.

