Newton police investigating after man confronts young Black Lives Matter demonstrators, drives truck into crowd

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Newton are looking into whether criminal charges are warranted after a man confronted a group of young Black Lives Matter demonstrators before driving his truck into a crowd during a peaceful rally outside City Hall on Tuesday.

A video that was taken by a demonstrator shortly after the start of the rally showed a dark-colored pickup truck driving at a number of people, prompting them to run for their lives.

Leyla Davis, who was one of about 50 activists at the rally, told 7NEWS that she was nearly hit by the truck.

“The video doesn’t quite accurately depict just how close he was to hitting at least 10 to 15 people,” Davis said.

In the video, a white man could be seen stopping on his way out of City Hall and asking the crowd, “Do all Black Lives Matter?”

“We said. ‘Yes! That’s why we are here,'” demonstrator Lilly Santana said. “Then he started saying, ‘What about the unborn Black fetuses?'”

The man then appeared to have left the rally but moments later he honked his horn and sped toward the demonstrators, most of whom were teenagers.

“I have never seen an act of violence like that before,” said Rachel Alpert-Wisnia, who looked on in shock. “It was really horrifying.”

Police said they gathered video and took witness statements but charges have not yet been filed against the driver.

“That driver endangered the lives of peaceful protesters,” Newton Mayor Ruthann Fuller said. “We want him charged.”

Santana added that she can’t understand why the driver would want to “intentionally hurt” children who were exercising their right to protest.

Demonstrators have since started a petition in an effort to pressure the police into pressing charges.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)