NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police say they’re investigating another act of anti-Semitic vandalism as they continue to probe a string of recent incidents.

A couple who says they’ve been away for about a month visiting their children in other parts of the country returned home around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night to find a shattered window and a rock in the living room.

Behind the window that was smashed, a “Stand With Israel” sign.

Newton police say they’re investigating and it’s at least the eighth reported incident targeting Jewish families.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newton police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)