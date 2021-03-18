Newton police investigating attempted home break-in amid string of recent break-ins

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into an attempted home break-in in Newton early Thursday morning — the latest in a string of break-ins in the city.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in in progress around 2:15 a.m. learned that a woman had been sleeping on a sofa in her living room when she was awoken by a banging noise coming from the kitchen, Newton police said.

When she entered the kitchen, she reportedly saw a 6-foot-tall person with a hoodie attempting to enter through a sliding glass door.

The woman told officers that the kitchen door was locked and braced with a chair and that she saw the person flee in an unknown direction.

Officers secured the house upon their arrival and noted that a gate in the back yard was open.

A K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene.

Police also confirmed another break-in on Helene Road but no additional information has been released.

This comes after police say the Newton Highlands/Waban area experienced a cluster of home break-ins Monday evening, leaving residents on edge.

Rose Nedeljkovic, 80, lives in one of the homes that was targeted and says she saw a shadow in the doorway to her upstairs office while she was trying to fall asleep.

“I said, Who is that,” she recalled. “I was afraid of him. I know it was not my husband.”

Nedeljkovic says she called out to her husband who was asleep in the next room.

“She yelled at me. By the time I got up, the person left,” her husband said.

The intruder allegedly ran down the stairs and hopped through the Nedeljkovics’ back window.

It is believed that he, and possibly a second suspect, entered their home through that window.

Nothing was taken from the Nedeljkovic’s home except for their peace of mind and sense of security.

“He could kill us, in the dark, he knew we were upstairs,” Nedeljkovic said. “I don’t sleep, I am afraid to sleep, I cannot sleep.”

Diamond earrings and an iPhone were reported stolen at one of the other homes.

Anyone with information regarding these break-ins is urged to call Newton police at 617-796-2100.

