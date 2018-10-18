Newton police issue warning about man pretending to be water department worker

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are warning residents about a man who pretended to be a water department worker to gain access to a house on Wednesday.

A woman told police that around 6 p.m. a heavy-set, light-brown-skinned man who was about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a mole next to his right eye and was wearing a baseball hat, dark coat, and yellow reflective vest had just shown up at her Pierrepoint Road home and told her he needed to check her pipes because water in the area was contaminated, according to a post on the Newton Police Department’s Facebook page.

The man, who claimed to be working for the Water Department, allegedly went into the basement and told the woman he needed to change out one of her pipes to fix the contaminated water issue. The woman said she declined his services and he said he’d be back in 10 minutes but never returned.

The woman said the man left the area in a white ice-cream-truck-like vehicle with no markings.

The Newton Water Department later confirmed they were not aware of a contamination and they hadn’t sent a worker to the woman’s house.

Anyone with information about the man or who has had a similar experience is urged to call Newton police at 617-796-2100.

