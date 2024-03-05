NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A little detective work is creating a ton of fun for amateur sleuths in Newton – a special patch hidden by the city’s police department for a special scavenger hunt.

The Newton Police Department’s newest police patch features Officer Leo, the department’s community resource dog.

Every Monday at 3 p.m., Officer Leo has been posting a picture of himself in a different location throughout the city to Facebook as a clue to where to find a hidden patch.

Anyone who finds the patch is encouraged to take a picture of themselves with the patch in the location they found it, then comment with the picture to the weekly Facebook post.

Officer Justin Lau said students come up to him regularly asking for the location of the next patch.

“Obviously, it’s a well kept secret,” Lau said.

In addition to keeping the patch, each winner will get a special gift from Officer Leo as well.

“You just have more kids engaging with you, and that’s exactly what is the purpose of this program,” Lau said.

