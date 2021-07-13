NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are turning to the public for help and urging vigilance as they investigate another series of home break-ins.

Since the beginning of June, five house break-ins were reported in the city on Walnut Street, Dedham Street, Helene Road, Quinobequin Road, and Country Club Road, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The breaks on Dedham Street and Helene Road were both caught on video surveillance and the images appear to show the same person at each location.

All of the break-ins involved forced entry, occurred during the daytime, on a weekend with no one home, and all of the victims were of Asian descent.

The detectives are actively seeking to learn if Asians are being specifically targeted but do not have any definitive information yet.

The suspect or suspects were able to get away with jewelry, cash, and handbags along with some other items.

Earlier this year, the city experienced two sets of a series of breaks, Fuller wrote in her statement. The first taking staring on March 15 and the second starting on April 9. Those breaks did not indicate that anyone was specifically targeted and investigations led to the arrest of three men.

In total, Newton has had 45 house breaks so far in 2021.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan’s Office has been notified of these most recent incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Newton Police Department Detective Bureau at 617-796-2104 or use our anonymous Tips-line at 617-796-2121.

