NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police searching for a 14-year-old girl said she has been found safe.

Theresa Kiley had been last seen Thursday wearing green camouflage pajama pants and a black hoodie, according to a post from the Newton Police Department’s Twitter page.

Police reported she was found safe Sunday evening.

