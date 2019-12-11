Newton police officer nabs armed robbery suspect after witnessing crime while shopping

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton police officer was in the right place at the right time to catch an armed thief in the act while shopping in a local convenience store last Tuesday.

The wild encounter was caught on camera inside the Corner Mini-Mart on Border Street as the suspect, clearly unaware that Lieutenant David Tempesta was present, begins rifling through the register.

Charlie Patel said the day started like any other.

Tempesta walked into the store around 2 p.m. for his routine visit and Patel greeted his friend by jokingly putting his hands up over his head.

But this causal encounter became anything but when moments later, a man in a hoodie walked in brandishing a knife and demanding cash.

Tempesta, watching the scene unfold from the corner then jumps into action and drawing his gun and demanding the suspect step aside.

The two engaged in a brief struggle and merchandise went flying as Patel ran in to help.

Soon after, back up arrived to the scene and detectives identified the suspect as Thomas Zekos.

Zeoks admitted that he was sick, addicted to Percocets and that he owed hundreds of dollars to his dealer in Worcester.

“Thank god the police officer was here,” Patel said. “He saved my life.”

