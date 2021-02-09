Newton police officers use defibrillator to revive man who collapsed on sidewalk

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police officers are being credited with saving the life of a man who went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on a sidewalk in the city on Monday.

Officer David Schaefer was driving down Cherry Street around 7 a.m. when he saw a man down on the sidewalk, prompting him to pull over and start administering CPR, according to the Newton Police Department.

Moments later, Schaefer was joined by officers Jeremy Fay and Reid Larson, who helped revive the man with a defibrillator, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where is currently undergoing treatment.

“We thank those officers for doing a great job in saving that man’s life,” police said in a tweet. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Wishing a speedy recovery.”

The defibrillator was used and he was revived in scene.

He was then transported to the hospital and is currently being treated. We thank those officer’s for doing a great job in saving that man’s life. Our thoughts and prayers are with him & his family-wishing speedy recovery. — Newton Police (@newtonpolice) February 9, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)