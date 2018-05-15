Newton police warning of black bear in a tree

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are warning residents to avoid a section of Centre Street after a black bear was spotted in a tree Tuesday night.

In a post on the department’s Twitter page, Newton police said the black bear was seen in a tree in the area of 1320 Centre St. Residents are being urged to “use caution and avoid the area.”

Caution Wildlife Advisory: There is a Black Bear up a tree in the vicinity of 1320 Centre St. Please use caution and avoid the area…An officer is standing by. — Newton Police (@newtonpolice) May 16, 2018

