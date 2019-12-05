Newton police searching for 2 men who robbed elderly residents while posing as water department workers

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two men who robbed two elderly Newton residents while posing to be representatives of the city’s water department, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported larceny on Langley Road on Wednesday spoke with two elderly residents who said two white men in their 40s or 50s had just entered their house while claiming to be with the “Metropolitan Water Department” and wearing matching gray uniforms, according to the Newton Police Department.

The residents said both men asked the elderly man to turn on the water on the second floor and then in the basement and ordered both of the residents to the basement for about 15 or 20 minutes.

Shortly after the men left, the residents said they noticed a significant amount of cash was missing.

In response to the incident, police are reminding residents that the City of Newton Water Department will only come to your home on a scheduled appointment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newton police.

